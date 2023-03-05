The video of the route of the car from Stepanakert published

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh published a video showing the car's route from Stepanakert from the starting point to the place of the Azerbaijani sabotage attack, a place called "Khaipalu."

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan spread another disinformation about the subversive attack of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the area called "Khaipalu", trying to justify the false thesis that it was preventing the transfer of weapons from Armenia to Artsakh.

We present the video of the Azerbaijani attack on the personnel of the Artsakh police, where the direction of the car is clearly visible (from Stepanakert to the place of shift - Shushi region) and irrefutably proves the falsity of the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.