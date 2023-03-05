The video of the route of the car from Stepanakert published

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh published a video showing the car's route from Stepanakert from the starting point to the place of the Azerbaijani sabotage attack, a place called "Khaipalu."
Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the attack of Azerbaijani sabotage group on Police Officers of the Republic of Artsakh.
It is the 10th day that Azerbaijan does not comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice, Artsakh Human Rghts Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Twitter page.
On 2 March and on the night of 2 to 3 March, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces stationed in the occupied territories of the Askeran, Martakert and Martuni regions of the Republic of Artsakh violated the ceasefire established by the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, informed MFA Artsakh.
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the Union of Army Reserve officers.
US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and new US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono will visit the South Caucasus for the first time in this capacity; the trip will take place next week, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price noted at Thursday’s Department press briefing.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement during their meeting in New Delhi within the framework of the Raisina Dialogue, the Russian foreign ministry said.
The authorities of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) released details on the latest meeting with the Azerbaijani side which took place on March 1.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
According to the information collected by the Office of the Human Rights Defender, on March 5, at around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the staff shift car of the Passport and Visa Department of the Artsakh Republic Police, as a result of which, according to currently verified data, 3 persons were killed, 1 was injured.
This morning, around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted and opened fire on the shift vehicle of the Police Passport and Visa Department in the area called "Khaipalu.
The building of the secondary school named after Onik Grigoryan of the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region has been renovated with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
Nine cancer patients requiring urgent surgeries were transferred from blockaded Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia on March 3 through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the healthcare authorities announced.
On February 28 and March 1, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, the Police of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on its Facebook page reports.
On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.
The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.
The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
