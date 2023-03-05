According to the information collected by the Office of the Human Rights Defender, on March 5, at around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the staff shift car of the Passport and Visa Department of the Artsakh Republic Police, as a result of which, according to currently verified data, 3 persons were killed, 1 was injured.

March 5, 2023, 16:11 The international community is dealing with a criminal regime and an entity that brazenly ignores and discredits international law, and the only way to convince it is to implement deterrent and punitive measures. Gegham Stepanyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement reads:

In the conditions of the two-and-a-half-month-long blockade, the Azerbaijani side has resorted to armed attacks in recent days, also targeting the citizens and agricultural machinery in different directions.

The actions of Azerbaijan, the crimes against the physical and psychological integrity of the people of Artsakh, and the gross violations of human rights prove that Azerbaijan continues to adhere to a policy of genocide against the people of Artsakh and the complete eviction of Armenian people from Artsakh.

By presenting the discussions on humanitarian and technical issues as a dialogue, the Azerbaijani side is misleading the international community. It is surprising that ignoring the obvious criminal behavior of Azerbaijan, some international officials give in to Azerbaijan's false peace-loving manipulations and express optimism.

The aspirations of Azerbaijan and the goals of ethnic cleansing of Artsakh should be more than obvious to the entire international community, primarily the member states of the UN Security Council as a structure responsible for maintaining international peace, as well as the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, USA, France).

After the establishment of the ceasefire on November 9, 2020, thousands of facts and testimonies were presented regarding Azerbaijani crimes, but the same template approach to the conflict continues. Finally, it is necessary to get out of stereotyped approaches and formulations regarding the conflict, to overcome the bothsidesism and to look at the situation as it is.

The ignorance of the calls of the international community and the failure to fulfill the decision made by the UN International Court of Justice is a clear indicator that the international community is dealing with a criminal regime and an entity that brazenly ignores and discredits international law, and the only way to convince it is to implement deterrent and punitive measures.

In the conditions of the ongoing blockade and repeated attacks by Azerbaijan, active and practical international involvement and presence in Artsakh remain vital.