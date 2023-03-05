This morning, around 10:00, a subversive group of the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted the staff shift car of the Passport and Visa Department of the Artsakh Republic Police in the area called "Khaipalu.''

March 5, 2023, 13:41 Three police officers killed as a result of Azerbaijani subversive infiltration. The Ministry of Internal Affairs published their names

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh.

Three police officers of Artsakh were killed in result of subversive attack by Azerbaijan armed forces: Lieutenant Colonel Armen Babayan Major David Danielyan Lieutenant Ararat Gasparyan.

Another serviceman, Lieutenant Davit Ashoti Hovsepyan, has received a gunshot wound and is in the Republican Medical Center under the supervision of doctors. At this difficult moment, the Ministry of Internal Affairs shares the grief of the loss of the dead police officers, and expresses support to their families," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.