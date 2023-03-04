Artsakhpress

International

US, Germany to impose costs on Russia as long as needed — White House

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed their readiness to continue the policy of sanctions against Russia "as long as necessary," the White House’s press service said in a statement released after talks of the two leaders, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden and Scholz "discussed ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic, and political assistance to Ukraine and the importance of maintaining global solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the White House said.

"They reiterated their commitment to impose costs on Russia <…> for as long as necessary. The leaders also exchanged perspectives on other global issues," the White House added.


     

Politics

Actions of Azerbaijani side clearly indicate the unwillingness to implement their obligations to unblock Lachin Corridor. MFA

On 2 March and on the night of 2 to 3 March, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces stationed in the occupied territories of the Askeran, Martakert and Martuni regions of the Republic of Artsakh violated the ceasefire established by the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, informed MFA Artsakh.

The negotiations can take place only in an internationally recognized format. The President received the members of the Union of Army Reserve Officers

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the Union of Army Reserve officers.

Ned Price: OSCE Minsk Group’s new US Co-Chair will visit South Caucasus next week

US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and new US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono will visit the South Caucasus for the first time in this capacity; the trip will take place next week, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price noted at Thursday’s Department press briefing.

FM Mirzoyan, FM Lavrov discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement during their meeting in New Delhi within the framework of the Raisina Dialogue, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Within the framework of Artsakh-Azerbaijani contacts, only steps to eliminate the problems related to the blockade of Artsakh were discussed: Security Council

The authorities of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) released details on the latest meeting with the Azerbaijani side which took place on March 1.

PM Pashinyan extends birthday greetings to Russian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended greetings to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on his 57th birthday.

We welcome the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Arayik Harutyunyan

We welcome Olaf Scholz’s statement that the conflict should be settled peacefully on the basis of equal principles of ter integrity and right to self-determination of the Nagorno-Karabakh people.

Economy

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Society

Ivanyan community school building renovated with the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

The building of the secondary school named after Onik Grigoryan of the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region has been renovated with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Ivanyan community school building renovated with the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

The building of the secondary school named after Onik Grigoryan of the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region has been renovated with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

ICRC facilitates transfer of cancer patients from blockaded Stepanakert to Yerevan

Nine cancer patients requiring urgent surgeries were transferred from blockaded Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia on March 3 through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the healthcare authorities announced.

Azerbaijan fired at citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of Artsakh

On February 28 and March 1, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, the Police of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on its Facebook page reports.

The renovated building of Artsakh State University is serving its main goal. reference

The main building of the Artsakh State University, which has been renovated with the financial support of the Government of Artsakh, "Hayastan" All-Armenian and "Trpanjian" Foundations and the Armenian General Benevolent Union, is serving its primary purpose.

"Sumgait Crime. A story to know." Scientific Readings Organized in Stepanakert

On February 28, scientific-educational readings dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms were held in the Artsakh State University.

Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Sumgait Pogroms

Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait massacre.

Military

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

International

US, Germany to impose costs on Russia as long as needed — White House

Lavrov and Blinken meet for first time since Russian invasion of Ukraine began

Azerbaijan president demands apology from France for its colonial past

Some Western delegations turn work on G20 agenda into farce, says Lavrov

