US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed their readiness to continue the policy of sanctions against Russia "as long as necessary," the White House’s press service said in a statement released after talks of the two leaders, Tass informs.

March 4, 2023, 09:53 US, Germany to impose costs on Russia as long as needed — White House

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden and Scholz "discussed ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic, and political assistance to Ukraine and the importance of maintaining global solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the White House said.

"They reiterated their commitment to impose costs on Russia <…> for as long as necessary. The leaders also exchanged perspectives on other global issues," the White House added.