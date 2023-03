A 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on the Turkish-Syrian border, news.am informs.

March 4, 2023, 10:35 Quake hits Turkey-Syria border

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicenter of this quake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The seismic activity was recorded 80 kilometers west of Aleppo, Syria and 15 kilometers northeast of Antakya, Turkey.

There is no information about victims.