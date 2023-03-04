The tolerance of such behavior is an irreversible and discrediting blow to the international architecture of Human Rights. Gegham Stepanyan

It is the 10th day that Azerbaijan does not comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Twitter page.

''The tolerance of such behavior is an irreversible and discrediting blow to the international architecture of Human Rights, and the legal mechanisms formed to guarantee it,'' he wrote.