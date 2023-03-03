On 2 March and on the night of 2 to 3 March, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces stationed in the occupied territories of the Askeran, Martakert and Martuni regions of the Republic of Artsakh violated the ceasefire established by the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, informed MFA Artsakh.

March 3, 2023, 18:51 Actions of Azerbaijani side clearly indicate the unwillingness to implement their obligations to unblock Lachin Corridor. MFA

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We strongly condemn the provocations of the Azerbaijani side, committed immediately after another meeting between representatives of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Azerbaijan through the mediation of the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Artsakh.



Against the backdrop of the discussion by the parties of humanitarian and infrastructural issues in the context of the need to immediately lift the illegal blockade of Artsakh, the actions of the Azerbaijani side clearly indicate the unwillingness to unconditionally implement their obligations to unblock the Lachin Corridor, including in accordance with the Order of the International Court of Justice.

In this regard, we consider it necessary for the international community to continue the implementation of specific measures to put pressure on Azerbaijan in order to curb its destructive actions and intentions aimed at resolving issues by force", reads the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh