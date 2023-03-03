Ivanyan community school building renovated with the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

The building of the secondary school named after Onik Grigoryan of the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region has been renovated with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the director of the educational center, Gurgen Ghulyan, said: '' Large-scale renovation works have been carried out in the school with the funds of the Foundation.

"All interior decoration, first and second floor repair works have been completed.

The flooring of several rooms have been changed; one of them with ceramic tiles.

The sports hall has been renovated, where interior and exterior decoration has been carried out.

187 students study in the educational center; 33 pedagogues teach.

"After the restoration of gas supply, the educational process has already returned to normal. Classes last for 45 minutes," the director informed.

8 graduates of the Ivanyan school sacrificed their lives for the sake of Motherland during the 44-day Artsakh War.