The negotiations can take place only in an internationally recognized format. The President received the members of the Union of Army Reserve Officers

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the Union of Army Reserve officers, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the request of the meeting participants, the Head of the State presented the military-political situation around the Republic of Artsakh, touching upon the meeting held on March 1 with the representatives of Azerbaijan through the mediation of the command staff of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh.

The President noted that during all the meetings held so far, including the one on March 1, exclusively technical, humanitarian and infrastructure issues were discussed.

"Negotiations regarding the status of Artsakh can only be held in an internationally recognized format and through the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination," said the President, emphasizing that the authorities of the Republic are faithful to the provisions of the fundamental documents and the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh.

The President also answered other questions of interest of the officers of the reserve army.