Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell

On March 3, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New Delhi on a working visit, had a meeting with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors exchanged views on issues of the Armenia-EU partnership agenda. Both sides stressed the importance of deploying the EU Civilian Monitoring Mission in Armenia which was officially launched on February 20.

Regional and international security issues were touched upon. Ararat Mirzoyan also briefed his interlocutor on the recent developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Touching upon the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the imperative of unblocking the Lachin corridor without preconditions in accordance with the provisions of the November 9 Statement. In this context, the importance of the active involvement of the international community was highlighted aimed at the implementation by Azerbaijan of the legally binding decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22 regarding the request for provisional measures.