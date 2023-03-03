FM Mirzoyan, FM Lavrov discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement during their meeting in New Delhi within the framework of the Raisina Dialogue, the Russian foreign ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: FM Mirzoyan and FM Lavrov stressed “the urgency to intensify efforts in all directions of the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” according to the read-out released by the Russian foreign ministry.

"There was an exchange of opinions on regional issues. The urgency of intensifying efforts in all directions of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations was noted, in accordance with the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, 26, 2021, and October 31, 2022," the statement of the ministry noted.

Relevant issues of the bilateral agenda were also discussed.

“The approaches for intensifying cooperation in international platforms as part of common integration unions were combined,” the ministry added. It said that the talks were held in an atmosphere of trust and friendship, and that an agreement on future diplomatic contacts was reached.