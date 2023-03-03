Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Artsakhpress" visited the construction site and got acquainted with the progress of the works.

The new residential district consists of 59 private houses. The construction of 32 is financed by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, and 27 by the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh. The apartments consist of 3 and 4 rooms. Each will have 1,200 square meters of land. Appropriate infrastructures will be created in the neighborhood; a playground will be built, and the area will be improved," informed Aram Gasparyan, Deputy Minister of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh.

According to him, the construction of the district should have been completed at the beginning of 2023, but due to the blockade of Artsakh, the construction works have slowed down, which are now being carried out on a very small scale.