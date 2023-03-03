ICRC facilitates transfer of cancer patients from blockaded Stepanakert to Yerevan

Nine cancer patients requiring urgent surgeries were transferred from blockaded Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia on March 3 through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the healthcare authorities announced.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: This brings the number of ICRC-transferred patients to 144 since the blockade by Azerbaijan began on December 12, 2022.

The patients were taken to specialized hospitals in Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Nagorno Karabakh said in a statement.

Meanwhile, seven patients who had been transferred to Armenia returned home together with their attendants.

The Ministry of Healthcare of Nagorno Karabakh added that planned surgeries are still on hold due to the blockade.

1 child is in the neonatal and intensive care unit at the Arevik clinic. Eight patients are under intensive care at the Republican Medical Center. Two of them are in critical condition.