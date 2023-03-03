PM Pashinyan extends birthday greetings to Russian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended greetings to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on his 57th birthday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I heartily congratulate you on your birthday and wish you all the best,” Pashinyan said in the telegram published by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Pashinyan praised the Russian premier for his “rich experience in state, socio-economic and political activities” and thanked him for his “personal contribution to the strengthening of relations between Armenia and Russia based on the allied traditions of the peoples of our countries, age-old friendship and mutual support.”