We welcome Olaf Scholz’s statement that the conflict should be settled peacefully on the basis of equal principles of ter integrity and right to self-determination of the Nagorno-Karabakh people.

March 3, 2023, 10:57 We welcome the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote about this on his Twitter microblog, referring to the idea announced yesterday by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a joint press conference after the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Germany is also a supporter of the right to self-determination in the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

''Settlement is impossible without fully considering our fundamental/collective rights,'' the President stated.