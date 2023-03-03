We welcome the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Arayik Harutyunyan

We welcome Olaf Scholz’s statement that the conflict should be settled peacefully on the basis of equal principles of ter integrity and right to self-determination of the Nagorno-Karabakh people.
We welcome Olaf Scholz’s statement that the conflict should be settled peacefully on the basis of equal principles of ter integrity and right to self-determination of the Nagorno-Karabakh people.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended greetings to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on his 57th birthday.
We welcome Olaf Scholz’s statement that the conflict should be settled peacefully on the basis of equal principles of ter integrity and right to self-determination of the Nagorno-Karabakh people.
Irvine City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to proceed with dedicating an Armenian Genocide Memorial at the Great Park in Irvine (Orange County, California), the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Orange County reported.
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will visit New Delhi on March 3-4 to participate in Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, the foreign ministry stated.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has dismissed the statements of the Azerbaijani media that the meetings between the representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan will continue in Aghdam (Akna), Ganja (Gandzak), and Baku.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Berlin, Germany, Armenpress correspondent reported.
Gurgen Nersisyan, the newly appointed State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, today convened a meeting with the participation of heads of regional administrations and the mayor of Stepanakert, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
On February 28 and March 1, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, the Police of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on its Facebook page reports.
The main building of the Artsakh State University, which has been renovated with the financial support of the Government of Artsakh, "Hayastan" All-Armenian and "Trpanjian" Foundations and the Armenian General Benevolent Union, is serving its primary purpose.
On February 28, scientific-educational readings dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms were held in the Artsakh State University.
Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait massacre.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 28, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.
President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait massacres.
65-year-old Ruzanna Vardanyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut as a result of the 44-day war, is preparing for spring by pruning rose bushes according to the tradition left in her homeland-Hadrut.
On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.
The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.
The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
month
week
day