Irvine, California City Council unanimously approves Armenian Genocide Memorial at Great Park

Irvine City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to proceed with dedicating an Armenian Genocide Memorial at the Great Park in Irvine (Orange County, California), the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Orange County reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Professor of Physics & Astronomy and the Director of the Center for Cosmology at the University of California, Irvine, ANCA OC’s Kev Abazajian gave testimony in support of the initiative during the City Council meeting.

Abazajian gave testimony as an Irvine resident and as a descendant of survivors of the Armenian Genocide.