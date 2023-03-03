Artsakhpress

Politics

Irvine, California City Council unanimously approves Armenian Genocide Memorial at Great Park

Irvine City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to proceed with dedicating an Armenian Genocide Memorial at the Great Park in Irvine (Orange County, California), the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Orange County reported.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Professor of Physics & Astronomy and the Director of the Center for Cosmology at the University of California, Irvine, ANCA OC’s Kev Abazajian gave testimony in support of the initiative during the City Council meeting.

Abazajian gave testimony as an Irvine resident and as a descendant of survivors of the Armenian Genocide.


     

Politics

PM Pashinyan extends birthday greetings to Russian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended greetings to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on his 57th birthday.

We welcome the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Arayik Harutyunyan

We welcome Olaf Scholz’s statement that the conflict should be settled peacefully on the basis of equal principles of ter integrity and right to self-determination of the Nagorno-Karabakh people.

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will visit New Delhi on March 3-4 to participate in Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, the foreign ministry stated.

Artsakh FM dismisses reports about Artsakh, Azerbaijan representatives’ further meeting in Aghdam

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has dismissed the statements of the Azerbaijani media that the meetings between the representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan will continue in Aghdam (Akna), Ganja (Gandzak), and Baku.

PM Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Germany

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Berlin, Germany, Armenpress correspondent reported.

Effective management is the main condition. State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan called a meeting with the participation of Stepanakert mayor and heads of regional administrations

Gurgen Nersisyan, the newly appointed State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, today convened a meeting with the participation of heads of regional administrations and the mayor of Stepanakert, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Economy

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Society

Azerbaijan fired at citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of Artsakh

On February 28 and March 1, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, the Police of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on its Facebook page reports.

The renovated building of Artsakh State University is serving its main goal. reference

The main building of the Artsakh State University, which has been renovated with the financial support of the Government of Artsakh, "Hayastan" All-Armenian and "Trpanjian" Foundations and the Armenian General Benevolent Union, is serving its primary purpose.

"Sumgait Crime. A story to know." Scientific Readings Organized in Stepanakert

On February 28, scientific-educational readings dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms were held in the Artsakh State University.

Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Sumgait Pogroms

Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait massacre.

ICRC facilitated transfer of eight people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 28, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait massacres 

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait massacres.

The displaced family from Hadrut believs the situation caused by blockade is temporary

65-year-old Ruzanna Vardanyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut as a result of the 44-day war, is preparing for spring by pruning rose bushes according to the tradition left in her homeland-Hadrut.

Military

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

International

Lavrov and Blinken meet for first time since Russian invasion of Ukraine began

Azerbaijan president demands apology from France for its colonial past

Some Western delegations turn work on G20 agenda into farce, says Lavrov

Russia, China have reached broad agreements after FMs’ meeting

