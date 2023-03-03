The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Minister assured that he is a supporter of quite constructive and practical relations and is ready to discuss various issues of concern.



"Yesterday and today I spent all of my time studying the economic problems related to overcoming the consequences of the blockade created in Artsakh. During that time, many problems and concerns arose for me. I wanted to know information from you, as the primary beneficiaries and business entities most deeply informed about the problems, for choosing the most correct, most objective approaches and options in the shortest possible time."

Artur Harutyunyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Issues, emphasized the consolidation of the great potential in the business environment in order to overcome the existing difficult challenges with dignity.

Businessmen presented their observations on the created situation. State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan expressed his satisfaction with the establishment of the non-governmental organization "Union of Artsakh Businessmen" and emphasized the importance of the creation of a unit that consolidates the business environment.

The existence of that union will allow to have more direct contact with businessmen, having a platform for pre-discussion of the drafts of the Government's acts related to entrepreneurship in that framework as well. Besides answering oral questions, the State Minister also offered to submit written proposals, committing to accept them for consideration in the shortest possible time.



During the meeting, issues related to support programs introduced to mitigate the economic and social consequences of the blockade were also discussed.