Azerbaijani military units violated the Artsakh ceasefire on March 2 and overnight March 3 with small arms fire, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

March 3, 2023, 10:08 Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces deployed in the occupied territories of the regions of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni of the Republic of Artsakh violated the ceasefire on March 2 and overnight March 3 with the use of small arms,” the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement, adding that Artsakh did not suffer casualties.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been notified on the violation, it said.

As of now the situation in the line of contact was relatively stable, according to the defense ministry.