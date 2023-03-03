Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will visit New Delhi on March 3-4 to participate in Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, the foreign ministry stated.

March 3, 2023, 09:22 Armenian Foreign Minister to visit India

In the framework of the conference, Minister Mirzoyan will participate in a panel discussion as a speaker, and will also have meetings with colleagues,” the foreign ministry said on social media.