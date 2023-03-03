Artsakh FM dismisses reports about Artsakh, Azerbaijan representatives’ further meeting in 'Aghdam'

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has dismissed the statements of the Azerbaijani media that the meetings between the representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan will continue in Aghdam (Akna), Ganja (Gandzak), and Baku.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The statements that the meetings will continue in Aghdam, Ganja, Baku, and that there is a corresponding agreement, have nothing to do with reality," Sergey Ghazaryan said in an interview with Public Television of Armenia.

According to the Artsakh FM, the Azerbaijani side makes many such proposals, but they are rejected.

Ghazaryan emphasized that the meetings of the representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan on February 24 and March 1, as well as previous similar meetings, always took place with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.