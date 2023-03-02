Lavrov and Blinken meet for first time since Russian invasion of Ukraine began

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi, CNN reported citing a State Department official traveling with Blinken.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Blinken and Lavrov spoke for roughly 10 minutes, the official said. In the conversation, Blinken called on Russia to release detained American Paul Whelan, resume participation with New START treaty and underscored US support for Ukraine, according to the US official.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov met in person was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine which Russia describes as a “special military operation”.