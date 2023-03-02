Some Western delegations turn work on G20 agenda into farce, says Lavrov

Some Western delegations have turned work on the G20 agenda into a farce, trying to blame Moscow for their own economic failures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I would like to apologize to the Indian chairmanship and our colleagues from the countries of the Global South for the improper behavior of some Western delegations that turned work on the G20 agenda into a farce in an attempt to shift the blame for their economic failures, primarily to Russia," he pointed out at a G20 foreign ministers meeting.

According to him, "particularly active attempts" to transfer responsibility to Moscow were made by countries who had admitted earlier that "they have been flooding Ukraine with weapons for a war with Russia" since 2015. "Aggressive Russophobia looks particularly bizarre if we recall that the Western members of the G20 group have never lamented the hundreds of thousands of victims of the adventures that Washington embarked on in the Middle East under the pretext of addressing national security threats ten thousand miles away from US borders," Lavrov noted.

He thanked India for its "effective guidance of the G20 group" and strengthening its ties with the countries of the Global South, and offered condolences to earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria. "We support New Delhi’s call for building a common future for mankind, which is particularly relevant in the face of geopolitical confrontation. We share the Indian chairmanship’s goals of boosting multilateralism and overcoming global economic crises," the Russian top diplomat concluded.