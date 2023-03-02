Russia, China have reached broad agreements after FMs’ meeting

Russia and China reached broad agreements during a visit to Moscow in late February by Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting between Lavrov and Qin Gang takes place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. That is the first personal contact between the ministers since Qin Gang's appointment as minister.