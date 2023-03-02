Azerbaijan president demands apology from France for its colonial past

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave a speech on the fight against COVID-19 at the summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku. Aliyev, however, devoted the lion's share of his speech to accusations and demands, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The president of Azerbaijan stated that today there is a growing trend of neo-colonialism in the world. In this context, he demanded that France for its colonial past. It should be noted that this special interest in France is explained by the pro-Armenian position of Paris.

Then the president of Azerbaijan expanded the geographical scope of his demands and accused the UN of ineffectiveness.

"However, in the case of Azerbaijan, Armenia has ignored four resolutions of the [UN] Security Council for almost 30 years, which demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani president added, in particular.

Then Aliyev moved on to the accusations against Armenia and stated that "due to the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan is among the most land-mined countries in the world."

Moreover, the president of Azerbaijan said that "about 300 Azerbaijanis were killed or seriously injured by landmine explosions after the end of the second Karabakh war in November 2020."

"The liberated territories of Azerbaijan had turned into a classic example of urbicide, culturocide, and ecocide," Aliyev said.

But the Azerbaijani president, as always, remained silent about the crimes committed by Azerbaijan.