The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

March 2, 2023, 16:20 Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 412.87 (down by AMD 2.01), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 465.26 (down by AMD 3.22), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 5.15 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.