PM Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Germany

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Berlin, Germany, Armenpress correspondent reported.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Prime Minister is visiting Germany on March 2-3 where he will meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Pashinyan and Scholz will hold a joint press conference after their talks.
The meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to take place on March 3.
The Armenian PM is also scheduled to visit the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).
Other meetings are also planned.