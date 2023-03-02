Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Berlin, Germany, Armenpress correspondent reported.

March 2, 2023, 13:15 PM Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Germany

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Prime Minister is visiting Germany on March 2-3 where he will meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Pashinyan and Scholz will hold a joint press conference after their talks.

The meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to take place on March 3.

The Armenian PM is also scheduled to visit the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).

Other meetings are also planned.