Belarus and China are interested in establishing peace in Ukraine as soon as possible and in preventing an escalation of the crisis, and are ready to exert efforts to restore regional peace, reads a joint statement on the further development of relations and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in the new era, which the leaders of the two countries Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping adopted following talks in Beijing on Wednesday, Tass informs.

March 2, 2023, 12:38 Minsk, Beijing interested in prompt establishment of peace in Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Deep concern was expressed over the armed conflict in the European region. Both parties are keenly interested in the prompt establishment of peace in Ukraine. Belarus and China are interested in preventing an escalation of the crisis and ready to exert efforts to restore regional peace and order," the BelTA news agency quotes excerpts from the document.

In addition, Belarus and China agreed to step up cooperation as part of China’s global security proposal.

"Belarus supported China’s initiative for global security. It has been agreed to strengthen cooperation as part of the initiative for global security, join forces in standing up to such global challenges as terrorism, climate change, cyber and biosecurity," the statement said.