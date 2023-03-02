Vietnam's National Assembly on Thursday elected Vo Van Thuong as the country's new president, in a reshuffle of the country's top leadership amid a sweeping anti-graft campaign, Reuters reports.

March 2, 2023, 11:35 Vietnam parliament elects Vo Van Thuong as new state president

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an extraordinary session, lawmakers confirmed Thuong, 52, after the ruling Communist Party nominated him on Wednesday as president, a largely ceremonial role but one of the top four political positions in the Southeast Asian nation.

Thuong's election follows the sudden resignation in January of his predecessor Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who the party blamed for "violations and wrongdoing" by officials under his control.

In his first speech to the parliament as new president, Thuong said he will "resolutely" continue the fight against corruption.

"I will be absolutely loyal to the fatherland, the people and the constitution, striving to fulfill the tasks assigned by the party, the state and the people," Thuong said in a statement broadcast on Vietnam's state television.

Thuong is the youngest member of the party's Politburo, the country's top decision-making body, and is considered a veteran of the party having begun his political career at university in communist youth organisations.