Gurgen Nersisyan, the newly appointed State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, today convened a meeting with the participation of heads of regional administrations and the mayor of Stepanakert, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

March 2, 2023, 11:20 Effective management is the main condition. State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan called a meeting with the participation of Stepanakert mayor and heads of regional administrations

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Welcoming the attendees, the State Minister noted that balanced territorial development is among the priorities of the Artsakh Government and the main condition for success in food, energy security and other issues of strategic significance is effective management.



"Especially in the regions, the projects for the development of infrastructures and the improvement of the socio-economic situation will be implemented steadily. Our task is to enable regional administrations to solve social problems of primary importance facing them. Our compatriot living in the village should not go to the capital suffering inconveniences and wasting funds, looking for a solution to his problem in this or that structure," said Gurgen Nersisyan.



In the context of current challenges, the State Minister emphasized the continuous inventory of problems in the regions and the capital and instructed the responsible persons to present the problems that require an urgent solution in a short period of time.



As a priority, they discussed the course of spring sowing work. Issues of the required volume of diesel fuel and the acquisition and supply of seeds were discussed. The State Minister instructed the heads of the regional administrations to convene a meeting tomorrow with the participation of the employees of the administrations and convey his demand to ensure stable work discipline, work regime and proper reception of citizens.



Meetings and consultations with heads of regional administrations will be held regularly.