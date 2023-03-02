Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Germany on a working visit, with his wife Anna Hakobyan, from Thursday to Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Thursday.

March 2, 2023, 09:48 Armenia PM travels to Germany on working visit

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan and Scholz will hold a joint press conference after their talks.

The meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to take place on March 3.

The Armenian PM is also scheduled to visit the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).