Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Germany on a working visit, with his wife Anna Hakobyan, from Thursday to Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Thursday.
Armenia PM travels to Germany on working visit
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan and Scholz will hold a joint press conference after their talks.
The meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to take place on March 3.
The Armenian PM is also scheduled to visit the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).