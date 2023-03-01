Azerbaijan fired at citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of Artsakh

On February 28 and March 1, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, the Police of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on its Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: On February 28, around 4:55 p.m., Azerbaijani servicemen fired from their combat positions from different caliber firearms in the direction of 53-year-old A. Avanesyan from Murishen village, Martunu region, while carrying out agricultural work with a tractor in the area called "Under the Asphalten" of the administrative area of Berdashen village, as a result of which the agricultural work was stopped.

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire today.

On March 1 at around 14:00, Azerbaijan opened fire from their military positions in the direction of 59-year-old S. Vardanyan from Berdashen community, which caused the agricultural work to stop.

Martuni regional police department prepared materials and presented to the Russian peacekeeping troops.