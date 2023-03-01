Artsakhpress

Azerbaijan fired at citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of Artsakh

On February 28 and March 1, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, the Police of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on its Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS:  On February 28, around 4:55 p.m., Azerbaijani servicemen fired from their combat positions from different caliber firearms in the direction of 53-year-old A. Avanesyan from Murishen village, Martunu region, while carrying out agricultural work with a tractor in the area called "Under the Asphalten" of the administrative area of Berdashen village, as a result of which the agricultural work was stopped.

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire today.

On March 1 at around 14:00, Azerbaijan opened fire from their military positions in the direction of 59-year-old S. Vardanyan from Berdashen community, which caused the agricultural work to stop.

Martuni regional police department prepared materials and presented to the Russian peacekeeping troops.


     

President Harutyunyan introduced the newly-appointed State Minister of the Artsakh Republic

On March 1, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

What issues did the representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan discuss during the new meeting? explained Lusine Avanesyan

With the mediation and participation of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Republic of Artsakh , a meeting between the official representatives of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held today.

Zakharova hopes Baku and Yerevan will implement initiatives jointly developed with Russia

Russia hopes that the jointly developed peace initiatives will be implemented during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

President Harutyunyan chaired a meeting of the Artsakh Republic Security Council

On February 28, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council.

Moscow ready for meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats — Lavrov

Russia has confirmed its readiness to host trilateral talks between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the level of foreign ministers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Tass informs.

Russia guided by “do no harm” principle in South Caucasus - FM Lavrov

Russia is guided by the “do no harm” principle in the South Caucasus, but not all players in the region share this approach, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Lavrov: Setup of checkpoints in Lachin corridor not envisaged

The Lachin corridor should operate in conformity with the trilateral statement of the Russian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani leaders dated November 9, 2020, which has no provisions on any checkpoints, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, TASS reported.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

On February 28 and March 1, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of citizens carrying out agricultural work in the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, the Police of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on its Facebook page reports.

The renovated building of Artsakh State University is serving its main goal. reference

The main building of the Artsakh State University, which has been renovated with the financial support of the Government of Artsakh, "Hayastan" All-Armenian and "Trpanjian" Foundations and the Armenian General Benevolent Union, is serving its primary purpose.

"Sumgait Crime. A story to know." Scientific Readings Organized in Stepanakert

On February 28, scientific-educational readings dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms were held in the Artsakh State University.

Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Sumgait Pogroms

Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait massacre.

ICRC facilitated transfer of eight people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 28, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait massacres 

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait massacres.

The displaced family from Hadrut believs the situation caused by blockade is temporary

65-year-old Ruzanna Vardanyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut as a result of the 44-day war, is preparing for spring by pruning rose bushes according to the tradition left in her homeland-Hadrut.

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Iran expels two German diplomats

Erdogan announces Turkey general elections’ date

Lavrov to discuss global challenges, Ukraine with G20 partners in New Delhi

Borrell: Serbia, Kosovo agreed to EU plan to normalize relations

