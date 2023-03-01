Iran expels two German diplomats

Iran on Wednesday declared two German diplomats as personae non gratae and ordered them to leave the country, accusing Berlin of interfering in Tehran's judicial affairs, Reuters reported.
Iran on Wednesday declared two German diplomats as personae non gratae and ordered them to leave the country, accusing Berlin of interfering in Tehran's judicial affairs, Reuters reported.
On March 1, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.
With the mediation and participation of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Republic of Artsakh , a meeting between the official representatives of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held today.
Russia hopes that the jointly developed peace initiatives will be implemented during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
On February 28, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council.
Russia has confirmed its readiness to host trilateral talks between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the level of foreign ministers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Tass informs.
Russia is guided by the “do no harm” principle in the South Caucasus, but not all players in the region share this approach, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.
The Lachin corridor should operate in conformity with the trilateral statement of the Russian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani leaders dated November 9, 2020, which has no provisions on any checkpoints, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, TASS reported.
The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
On February 28, scientific-educational readings dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms were held in the Artsakh State University.
Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait massacre.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 28, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.
President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait massacres.
65-year-old Ruzanna Vardanyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut as a result of the 44-day war, is preparing for spring by pruning rose bushes according to the tradition left in her homeland-Hadrut.
The construction of a new neighborhood being built with the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues in the area adjacent to Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert.
According to the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare, 300 children have been born in Artsakh maternity hospitals during the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan. As a result of Azerbaijan’s campaign of terror against the people of Artsakh, newborns and their mothers face serious daily concerns relating to shortages of baby food, diapers, medicines, and other basic necessities.
On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.
The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.
The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.
month
week
day