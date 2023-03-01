The renovated building of Artsakh State University is serving its main goal

The main building of the Artsakh State University, which has been renovated with the financial support of the Government of Artsakh, "Hayastan" All-Armenian and "Trpanjian" Foundations and the Armenian General Benevolent Union, is serving its primary purpose.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vitya Yaramishyan, vice-rector of the university told "Artsakhpress".

“The main building of the Artsakh State University was quite old. Therefore, the rorenovation of the university building was simply an absolute necessity. To be honest, we did not expect such a large-scale renovation, because some places have been built from scratch. Now we have a university building with the best conditions in the region, with large and bright classrooms and modern equipment,” V. Yaramishyan noted.

The vice-rector noted that the conditions of the renovated building made it possible to expand the library, where the book fund has already been moved.

"There is an arrangement with partner universities, in particular, the Armenian-American University, so that our library also becomes a member of the international organization of libraries, through which one can access all book funds in an online format. In this way, our library will be one of the best in the region," concluded V. Yaramishyan.