With the mediation and participation of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Republic of Artsakh, a new meeting between the official representatives of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held today.

March 1, 2023, 13:37 What issues did the representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan discuss during the new meeting? explained Lusine Avanesyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress'', noting that during the meeting humanitarian and infrastructural issues were discussed, in particular, the restoration of the uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and goods through the Lachin Corridor, the restoration of electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh, as well as issues related to uninterrupted gas supply, concerns about the operation of the Kashan mine were discussed.

"There were no other issues on the agenda. The meeting was apparently constructive, and we hope that the results will not be long in coming," Avanesyan noted.