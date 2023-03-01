Zakharova hopes Baku and Yerevan will implement initiatives jointly developed with Russia

Russia hopes that the jointly developed peace initiatives will be implemented during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: She described the region as “pivotal” and said that “there’s still hope that the peace initiatives which [Armenia and Azerbaijan] have developed jointly with Russia will be implemented,” TASS news agency quoted Zakharova as saying on Sputnik radio.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman slammed as “indecent” what she described as “the West’s attempts to be involved in the South Caucasus.” Zakharova said the West is engaged in such a policy not for resolving the conflict but “quite the opposite."

“Unfortunately we’ve been observing such trends there for many years, and now the West is even more active,” Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman said there are no successful examples of conflict resolution with participation of Western partners, while the “number of conflicts is growing because of the collective West.”