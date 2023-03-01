Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who landed in New Delhi the day before flying from Baku, will begin a three-day visit to the Indian capital on Wednesday. The minister is scheduled to meet with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, attend a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers, and conduct a number of bilateral negotiations with partners from China, Brazil, and other countries as part of the trip, Tass informs.

March 1, 2023, 09:42 Lavrov to discuss global challenges, Ukraine with G20 partners in New Delhi

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously stated, the minister's journey comes against the backdrop of rising global economic risks. In this respect, the Russian side is anticipated to draw the partners' attention at the G20 ministerial meeting hosted by India to the problems of energy and food security, as well as the destructiveness of illegitimate sanctions.

Highly sensitive issues will be on the agenda of bilateral Russian-Indian talks. As anticipated, Lavrov and Jaishankar will pay attention to the issues surrounding the formation of an Asia-Pacific security architecture, the state of affairs in Afghanistan, and the situation in Ukraine.