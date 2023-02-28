Moscow ready for meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats — Lavrov

Russia has confirmed its readiness to host trilateral talks between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the level of foreign ministers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We confirmed our readiness to provide an opportunity to continue such meetings," he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The Russian top diplomat specified that the Azerbaijani side expressed its readiness to hold a new meeting in such a format. "The Armenian side said it had no objection either, but has not yet given its final consent," Lavrov added.

He recalled that Moscow had provided a venue for a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers several times, including in December 2022, but then "Armenian colleagues said they would not be able to participate in this event.".