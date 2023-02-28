Lavrov: Setup of checkpoints in Lachin corridor not envisaged

The Lachin corridor should operate in conformity with the trilateral statement of the Russian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani leaders dated November 9, 2020, which has no provisions on any checkpoints, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Lachin corridor functioning mode must be in full compliance with the 9-10 November 2020 trilateral statement, which means the need to ensure the free movement of exclusively civilian and humanitarian cargo and civilians. That’s what we are striving for, first of all through the Russian peacekeeping contingent. It is not envisaged to create any checkpoints there,” Lavrov said.