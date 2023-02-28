Djuna Bernard: Luxembourg is concerned about situation in Artsakh, Armenia

Luxembourg is concerned about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, which is really worrying. Djuna Bernard, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, made this statement to reporters after her visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan today, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bernard added that they call on the parties to resolve the issues peacefully so that Armenia's sovereignty is preserved and people can live safely and securely.

She assured that Luxembourg supports the Armenian people and the development of bilateral relations. And the best proof of this is the visit of high-ranking officials to Armenia and the fact that they support the EU civilian mission to Armenia.

To note, a 100-person European mission with a two-year mandate has been deployed in Armenia since February 20. Although this EU mission is considered civilian, 50 of its members are gendarmes.