Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait massacre.

February 28, 2023, 12:33 Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Sumgait Pogroms

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: On February 28, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms, lawmakers, members of the Artsakh Government and many citizens attended the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, paid tribute and laid a wreath at the memorial stone perpetuating the memory of the Armenians who fell victims to the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani authorities.

As "Artsakhpress" informs, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, prayed for the peace of the souls of the innocent victims of Sumgait.