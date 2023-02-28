Artsakhpress

Politics

Armenian FM, UN Geneva’s Tatiana Valovaya highlight ICJ ruling for provisional measures

On February 27, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Director-General of UN Geneva Tatiana Valovaya.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues of further deepening the established effective cooperation with the UN system and specialized agencies were discussed, the foreign ministry said in a read-out.

Ararat Mirzoyan drew his interlocutor's attention to Azerbaijan's large-scale aggression unleashed against the sovereign territory of Armenia in September 2022, as well as to the situation in the region resulting from the illegal blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh since December, 2022. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need for the relevant UN bodies to evaluate the situation on the ground and actively engage.

Both sides noted the importance of the decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22 regarding the request for provisional measures.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon issues on regional stability and peace.

FM Mirzoyan is participating in the high-level meeting of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.


     

Politics

Lavrov: Setup of checkpoints in Lachin corridor not envisaged

The Lachin corridor should operate in conformity with the trilateral statement of the Russian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani leaders dated November 9, 2020, which has no provisions on any checkpoints, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, TASS reported.

Djuna Bernard: Luxembourg is concerned about situation in Artsakh, Armenia

Luxembourg is concerned about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, which is really worrying. Djuna Bernard, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, made this statement to reporters after her visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan today.

On February 27, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Director-General of UN Geneva Tatiana Valovaya.

Armenian FM, ICRC President discuss humanitarian crisis in blockaded Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Geneva, Switzerland on a working visit, on Monday met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Azerbaijani authorities desire to force the people of Artsakh to give up their collective rights, deprive them of their homeland and ultimately destroy them

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic has issued a statement on the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait Pogroms.

“Acknowledgment of the past deeds is important for future reconciliation and peace” – EU delegation on Sumgait pogrom

The Delegation of the European Union in Armenia issued a statement in commemoration of the victims of the Sumgait pogrom.

Armenian FM to participate in high-level meeting of 52nd session of UN Human Rights Council

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan is traveling to Geneva for the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, the foreign ministry announced Monday.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Sumgait Pogroms

Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait massacre.

ICRC facilitated transfer of eight people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 28, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait massacres 

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait massacres.

The displaced family from Hadrut believs the situation caused by blockade is temporary

65-year-old Ruzanna Vardanyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut as a result of the 44-day war, is preparing for spring by pruning rose bushes according to the tradition left in her homeland-Hadrut.

Despite the lack of building materials, the construction of apartment buildings continues on Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert (Photos)

The construction of a new neighborhood being built with the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues in the area adjacent to Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert.

300 Children Born in Artsakh During Blockade

According to the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare, 300 children have been born in Artsakh maternity hospitals during the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan. As a result of Azerbaijan’s campaign of terror against the people of Artsakh, newborns and their mothers face serious daily concerns relating to shortages of baby food, diapers, medicines, and other basic necessities.

Armenia sends third batch of humanitarian aid to Syria

The Ministry of Emergency Situations on behalf of the Armenian Prime Minister organized the transportation of the third batch of humanitarian aid to the Syrian Arab Republic, which was affected by the earthquake. The weight of the cargo is more than 32 tons.

Military

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

Photos

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

International

Borrell: Serbia, Kosovo agreed to EU plan to normalize relations

Japan expands sanctions on Russia

`A bit to early’ to discuss Putin’s running for presidency in 2024 –Peskov

Lavrov to discuss cooperation agenda topics in Azerbaijan

