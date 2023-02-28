Armenian FM, UN Geneva’s Tatiana Valovaya highlight ICJ ruling for provisional measures

On February 27, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Director-General of UN Geneva Tatiana Valovaya.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues of further deepening the established effective cooperation with the UN system and specialized agencies were discussed, the foreign ministry said in a read-out.

Ararat Mirzoyan drew his interlocutor's attention to Azerbaijan's large-scale aggression unleashed against the sovereign territory of Armenia in September 2022, as well as to the situation in the region resulting from the illegal blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh since December, 2022. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need for the relevant UN bodies to evaluate the situation on the ground and actively engage.

Both sides noted the importance of the decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22 regarding the request for provisional measures.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon issues on regional stability and peace.

FM Mirzoyan is participating in the high-level meeting of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.