The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on Monday accepted a European Union (EU) proposal to normalize the long-strained ties between the Balkan neighbors, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said, DW reported.

February 28, 2023, 12:16 Borrell: Serbia, Kosovo agreed to EU plan to normalize relations

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Borrell made the announcement after hosting meditation talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels.

"Progress was made today, and I commend the parties for their engagement," Borrell told the media.

"At the same time, more work is needed, to ensure that what was accepted today by the parties will be implemented. It is important to agree [but] it is still more important to implement what has been agreed."

Borrell said that a next meeting with Vucic and Kurti is slated to take place in March, with a focus on how to implement the plan.

The EU foreign policy chief also said that the two sides vowed not to take unilateral measures that could lead to tensions and put the agreement in jeopardy.

"This agreement is above all for the citizens of Kosovo and Serbia," he said.

Under the new deal, Belgrade stops short of recognizing Kosovo as an independent nation, but agrees to recognize official documentation like passports, diplomas, and license plates.