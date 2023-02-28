Artsakh Republic President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait massacres.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: On February 28, on the occasion of the Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Massacres organized by Azerbaijan and the Day of Protection of the Rights of Armenian Refugees, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by Chairman of the National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, representatives of the legislative and executive bodies, members of the Security Council attended the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, paid tribute and laid a wreath at the memorial stone perpetuating the memory of the Armenians who fell victims to the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani authorities.



Thereafter, a requiem ceremony was performed by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan dedicated to the memory of the victims of the massacres.