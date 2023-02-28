`A bit to early’ to discuss Putin’s running for presidency in 2024 –Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet said whether he will be running for president in 2024, and it is too early to discuss such a possibility, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia, News.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: When asked if Putin has already decided to run for reelection, Peskov said, "So far, there are no election campaign moods - Putin has much work to do. <…> We haven’t heard any announcements from him as to whether he would or would not run for the presidency. Hence, it is a bit too early yet. We just have to be patient."

However, Peskov said, "a decision has been made to hold the election anyway," even though the possibility of holding polls - the [regional] ones in September to be followed by the presidential election - was questioned" amid the special op.

"By the end or the middle of the second half of the year, we will somehow be entering the electoral season," Peskov announced.