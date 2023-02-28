Japan expands sanctions on Russia

Japan imposed new sanctions, to which 48 Russian citizens and 73 organizations are subjected. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was noted that the head of the Russian President’s Department of the State Council Aleksandr Kharichev, his deputy Boris Rapoport, some employees of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Viktor Goremykin and the head of the Kalashnikov concern Alan Lushnikov are on the new list of these sanctions.

In addition, 21 organizations related to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs were sanctioned. As products contributing to the strengthening of Russia's industrial base, a ban has been introduced on the export of products of Rosstandart (Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology), and a number of institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the sanctions include the freezing of assets, if they exist.

Separate restrictive measures were imposed against nine people from Crimea, Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

Earlier, on January 27, it was reported that Japan has imposed export restrictions against 49 organizations due to the situation in Ukraine. In addition, Tokyo froze the assets of 22 officials and three organizations.

And before that, on January 13, Japan and the US agreed that the two countries will continue to impose sanctions on Russia and support Ukraine.