Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Lionel Messi has won The Best FIFA Men's Player Award after leading Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Messi, 35, scored seven goals in Qatar as Argentina won their third World Cup.

He also scored 17 goals in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season, including the 700th of his career in victory over Marseille at the weekend.

"It's amazing. It's an honor for me to be here tonight and win this award," Eurosport quoted Messi as saying.

"Without my team-mates I wouldn't be here. It was an amazing year and I achieved the dream that I've been hoping for so long and finally, I managed to achieve it. It [the World Cup] is the most wonderful thing that's happened to me in my career." Messi saw off competition from PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema to win the award.

Messi won his first The Best FIFA Men's Player Award in 2019.

Alexia Putellas has won The Best FIFA Women’s Player award for the second successive year.

The Spain midfielder has been rewarded for an exceptional 2021/22 season in which she captained Barcelona to a domestic treble and a place in the UEFA Women's Champions League final. Putellas topped the vote ahead of finalists Beth Mead and Alex Morgan.

Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni has been named as The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2022.

England’s Sarina Wiegman has won The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award for the third time.

Emiliano Martinez has been voted as The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2022. Martinez has been bestowed with the prestigious honor after playing a starring role in Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup success.

Argentina supporters have been honored with the FIFA Fan Award in recognition of the impassioned backing they gave their team at Qatar 2022.

Georgian footballer Luka Lochoshvili has been honored with the FIFA Fair Play Award for his life-saving intervention during an Austrian Bundesliga match. Lochoshvili – who was playing for Wolfsberger – acted decisively after Austria Vienna’s Georg Teigl was knocked unconscious following a collision, clearing the defender’s airways after he swallowed his tongue. Thanks to Lochoshvili's actions, Tiegl regained consciousness and he was then treated at a local hospital. He has since made a full recovery.

Polish amputee player Marcin Oleksy won the FIFA Puskas Award.

England’s Mary Earps has been crowned as The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2022.

Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Joao Cancelo, Casemiro and Karim Benzema have made the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 for the first time, while Lionel Messi earned his 16th inclusion, taking outright the record he previously shared with Cristiano Ronaldo.