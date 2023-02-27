Armenian FM, ICRC President discuss humanitarian crisis in blockaded Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Geneva, Switzerland on a working visit, on Monday met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Foreign Minister of Armenia highly appreciated the years-long activity of the ICRC in Armenia aimed at solving humanitarian issues, the foreign ministry said.

In this context, the efforts of the ICRC towards returning Armenian prisoners of war and other civilians held in Azerbaijan, the cases of enforced disappearance and the clarification of the fate of missing persons were appreciated.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the details of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. Minister Mirzoyan highlighted that Azerbaijan grossly violates its commitments, as well as norms of international humanitarian law and protection of human rights. The importance of implementing the decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22 regarding the request of the provisional measures against Azerbaijan was also underlined.

Also, FM Mirzoyan reflected on the need for ICRC's active engagement in addressing the humanitarian challenges in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of sending an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor, as well as the imperative of ensuring unhindered humanitarian access to relevant international organizations.