Azerbaijani authorities desire to force the people of Artsakh to give up their collective rights, deprive them of their homeland and ultimately destroy them

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic has issued a statement on the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait Pogroms.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement reads:

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms, which have become one of the most tragic and hideous pages in the recent history of the Armenian people. From February 27 to 29, 1988, in the city of Sumgait, located just 40 kilometers from Baku, with the criminal connivance and even at the direction of the Azerbaijani authorities, mass progroms against the Armenian population took place, accompanied by murders, torture and other atrocities. Armed with sharp metal rods, axes, hammers and other improvised means, groups of pogromists, with the complete indifference of the city law enforcement, broke into the apartments of Armenians and retaliated against innocent people with incredible cruelty. During several days of violence, dozens of Armenians were killed, hundreds were brutally beaten and tortured, and thousands were forcibly displaced. The atmosphere of hatred towards Armenians was fueled by anti-Armenian slogans and calls for violence voiced during the rallies. The purpose of these criminal acts, organized by the Azerbaijani authorities, was to create an atmosphere of fear and thereby suppress the peaceful demands of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Sumgait massacre became the first large-scale manifestation of the discriminatory and genocidal policy pursued by Azerbaijan against the Armenian people for decades. This was followed by massacres of Armenians in other cities of Azerbaijan, in particular Baku, Kirovabad, Shamakhi, Shamkhor, Mingechaur and elsewhere, as well as three wars unleashed against Artsakh, which were accompanied by deliberate attacks on civilians, the use of prohibited and indiscriminate weapons and other war crimes.

The pogroms in Sumgait became the basis for the revival of intolerance and hatred against Armenians in Azerbaijan. Armenophobia was elevated to the rank of state policy. The inspirers and perpetrators of this heinous crime became a role model in Azerbaijan, and crimes against Armenians became the norm. Two years later,  in January 1990, the Armenian pogroms in Baku were carried out under the slogan “Glory to the heroes of Sumgait!”. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan was not held accountable either for the pogroms in Sumgait or for subsequent genocidal actions, as a result of which an atmosphere of political permissiveness and impunity was formed for the authorities of this authoritarian state.

The combination of these factors - a sense of impunity and permissiveness, intolerance and hatred towards Armenians, as well as the desire to suppress the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination at any cost - led to the rooting of genocidal intentions against the people of Artsakh in the political consciousness and state policy of Azerbaijan. A clear manifestation of these criminal intentions is the blockade of Artsakh that has been going on for more than two months, and was driven by the desire of the Azerbaijani authorities to force the people of Artsakh to give up their collective rights, deprive them of their homeland and ultimately destroy them.
Even after 35 years, Azerbaijan's policy of oppression, intimidation, gross violations of human rights, the use or threat of force, as well as deportation and ethnic cleansing against the people of Artsakh has not changed. Nevertheless, despite all the difficulties and challenges currently facing the Republic, the people of Artsakh remain firm and determined to defend their rights in their historical homeland and continue the struggle for freedom, independence, democracy and human rights.

We bow to the memory of all innocent victims of Azerbaijan's aggressive and misanthropic policy, and once again call on the international community to take active and effective measures to break the vicious cycle of Azerbaijan's wrongdoings, prevent new crimes against humanity and bring those responsible to justice.


     

Armenian FM, ICRC President discuss humanitarian crisis in blockaded Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Geneva, Switzerland on a working visit, on Monday met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic has issued a statement on the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait Pogroms.

“Acknowledgment of the past deeds is important for future reconciliation and peace” – EU delegation on Sumgait pogrom

The Delegation of the European Union in Armenia issued a statement in commemoration of the victims of the Sumgait pogrom.

Armenian FM to participate in high-level meeting of 52nd session of UN Human Rights Council

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan is traveling to Geneva for the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, the foreign ministry announced Monday.

OIF Secretary General welcomes International Court of Justice ruling on unblocking of Lachin corridor

Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister’s Personal Representative at the OIF, Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanyan.

International recognition of Artsakh’s independence is “means to stop mass human rights violations” – FM Ghazaryan

A legal international recognition of Artsakh has always been and remains relevant among the priorities of Artsakh’s foreign policy, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan said at a seminar.

Int’l community should acknowledge legitimacy of Artsakh people's choice for independence – Artsakh foreign ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) welcomed the order by the International Court of Justice on the indication of a provisional measure to Azerbaijan.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The displaced family from Hadrut believs the situation caused by blockade is temporary

65-year-old Ruzanna Vardanyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut as a result of the 44-day war, is preparing for spring by pruning rose bushes according to the tradition left in her homeland-Hadrut.

Despite the lack of building materials, the construction of apartment buildings continues on Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert (Photos)

The construction of a new neighborhood being built with the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues in the area adjacent to Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert.

300 Children Born in Artsakh During Blockade

According to the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare, 300 children have been born in Artsakh maternity hospitals during the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan. As a result of Azerbaijan’s campaign of terror against the people of Artsakh, newborns and their mothers face serious daily concerns relating to shortages of baby food, diapers, medicines, and other basic necessities.

Armenia sends third batch of humanitarian aid to Syria

The Ministry of Emergency Situations on behalf of the Armenian Prime Minister organized the transportation of the third batch of humanitarian aid to the Syrian Arab Republic, which was affected by the earthquake. The weight of the cargo is more than 32 tons.

International Court of Justice obliges Azerbaijan to ensure uninterrupted movement through the Lachin Corridor

The International Court of Justice obliged Azerbaijan to ensure the uninterrupted movement of transport and people through the Lachin Corridor in both directions, as provided by the obligations it has assumed.

Former French Prime Minister honors Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

On February 21, a delegation led by former French Prime Minister and current Mayor of Le Havre Edouard Philippe and former French Minister and current European Parliament Member Nathalie Loiseau, accompanied by French Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Anne Louyot, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

ICRC facilitated transfer of seven people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 21, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ArtsakhInfo Center stated.

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Lavrov to discuss cooperation agenda topics in Azerbaijan

Saudi Arabia to send $410-mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine — top diplomat

Russian Ambassador to Washington calls new US sanctions against Russia ‘mindless’

Biden rules out sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine for now

