The Delegation of the European Union in Armenia issued a statement in commemoration of the victims of the Sumgait pogrom.

February 27, 2023, 15:17 “Acknowledgment of the past deeds is important for future reconciliation and peace” – EU delegation on Sumgait pogrom

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We express deep condolences to all who lost their relatives and friends 35 years ago in Sumgait. Acknowledgment of the past deeds is important for future reconciliation and peace,” the statement issued by the EU delegation reads.