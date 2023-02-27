The displaced family from Hadrut believs the situation caused by blockade is temporary

65-year-old Ruzanna Vardanyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut as a result of the 44-day war, is preparing for spring by pruning rose bushes according to the tradition left in her homeland-Hadrut.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" reporter, she said that after the war, they first settled in the Khnapat community of Artsakh's Askeran region, then moved to the regional center.

''The conditions here are more suitable," said our interlocutor.

According to her, after the war, they did not manage to take advantage of state support programs. In recent days, they have applied to the village department of the Askeran regional administration to get potato seeds, but they still have to wait, because they had to be brought from Armenia.

At the moment, Mrs. Ruzanna has managed to plant greens on a 40 square meter plot of land, and she also plans to cultivate tomatoes and cucumbers.

Currently, she lives with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. As a result of the blockade, the son, like thousands of people, has lost his job, which was the main source of income for the family. Grandchildren are small, they need special care..

The eldest grandson keeps asking the same question.

"When will we go to Hadrut?" Nevertheless, optimism is the friend of Mrs. Ruzanna these days, with the conviction that everything is temporary; the current difficult situation is also a matter of time.